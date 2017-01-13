Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An arrested man became upset and struggled with a police officer after he refused to let him keep his cannabis.

Police had attended at Matthew Keogh’s flat in Bishops Court, Berry Brow, following reports of a domestic related incident.

The 27-year-old willingly left the address but then confessed to one of the officers that he had a small amount of the class B drug on him for his own personal use.

A struggle then followed with the officer suffering a slight scratch to his nose and bump to the back of his head.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “The defendant asked rather cheekily if he could put his cannabis back inside and the officer said ‘no’.

“He became upset and that triggered a struggle between the parties as they tried to cuff him.

“He’s become obstructive and awkward when they wouldn’t leave the cannabis which is unacceptable.”

Keogh pleaded guilty to charges of resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty and possession of cannabis.

The skip hire firm worker was fined £379 and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the police officer involved.

He must also pay £85 court costs and the cannabis will be forfeited and destroyed.