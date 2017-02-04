Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The stars have been out and about in Dewsbury as cast and crew finish work on a new British movie.

Funny Cow stars Maxine Peake as a stand-up comedienne in the 1960s, 70s and 80s who takes on the men at their own game and on their home ground.

It has been filming across West and North Yorkshire on location in Harrogate, Leeds and Dewsbury for four weeks. It includes an authentic sequence in which various acts are auditioned by a brusque showbiz agent.

Some scenes have been filmed at Westborough Ratepayers Working Men’s Club in Brunswick Road, Dewsbury.

(Photo: POW Films)

Peake, 42, plays the unnamed “funny cow” and competes with a singer, a ventriloquist and an Elvis impersonator and his dog. Richard Hawley is the singer, Vic Reeves plays the ventriloquist and Liverpudlian comic John Bishop (plus dog Bilko) is Elvis-mad Colin Pile.

The film also features Paddy Considine, Stephen Graham, former Emmerdale actor Tony Pitts – who also wrote the script – and Kevin Eldon as the agent. Funny Cow is directed by BAFTA nominated filmmaker Adrian Shergold.

(Photo: POW Films)

Gizmo Films’ producer Kevin Proctor said: “It’s been one of the kindest shoots I’ve ever worked on. Yorkshire has really embraced us and we want to represent working men’s clubs faithfully.”

The film is expected to be out in the autumn.