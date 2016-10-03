Stringent new rules designed to prevent tradesmen using household waste sites in Kirklees are adversely and unfairly affecting genuine residents, it has been claimed.

A registration scheme introduced earlier this year requires anyone using the borough’s five waste and recycling centres to register details of the car they use.

Vehicles weighing over three tonnes and all commercial vehicles are prohibited.

But a Holmfirth man says the scheme is inflexible and persecutes residents like him who use larger recreational vehicles to transport domestic rubbish and garden waste.

TV cameraman Nick Gemzoe owns a converted camper van.

Under new regulations it falls outside minimum height and weight restrictions.

The 41-year-old father-of-three has been informed that he cannot use it to visit any of Kirklees’ waste sites.

His application for a tip permit was declined.

Speaking to the Examiner Mr Gemzoe expressed his frustration.

“I had a permit in the past and used it for years. Now my van is ineligible.

Nick Gemzoe Nick Gemzoe's converted camper van

The council is trying get rid of commercial people who abuse the system. I understand that.

But there’s no way that the council will provide any exemptions and that is wrong. No rule should be hard and fast.

“To hire a skip could cost £100. Maybe I should join the fly-tippers and take the fine. In the long run it might be cheaper.”

Kirklees Council’s Environmental Strategy team responded: “Large vehicles have always had to register to use the HWRCs but we have recently amended the rules on what type of vehicles are accepted or prohibited. To create a more fair system so that householders disposing of small amounts of waste in their vehicles can use the sites quicker, we have restricted some of the larger vehicles that have the capacity to take more waste in one go.”