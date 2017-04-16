Sammie Weaville's charity headshave for the Little Princess Trust

Mayor of Kirklees Clr Jim Dodds is used to ribbon-cutting duties.

But Dalton teenager Sammie Weavill set him a different task – to cut a lock of her hair in preparation for a charity head shave.

Sammie, 18, will have a severe “number 1” to raise funds for the Ewings Sarcoma Cancer Charity in memory of her brother Neill, who lost his battle to the disease on April 27, 2009, when he was just 28.

Sammie, who is studying childcare at Kirklees College, will lose her locks on April 27 at the Vinery hair salon in Huddersfield – cheered on by family members including her sisters Natasha, Stacie and Charli.

Sammie, who aims to raise £1,000, will donate her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for girls battling cancer, while 10% of the money she raises will go to the Mayor’s charity, the Royal British Legion.

Clr Dodds first met Sammie when he visited Huddersfield Sea Cadets as deputy mayor. Sammie was a cadet for six years and is now a Petty Officer with the corps.

Said Clr Dodds: “I think she is a very brave young lady to undertake the number 1 cut and a fine example to all young people in Kirklees.”

Sammie has set up a virginmoneygiving page for donations.