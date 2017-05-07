Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Getting a Monopoly sticker has become part of the McDonald’s meal experience.

But due to a ‘surge’ in demand, UK branches of the world’s most famous fast food chain are running out of stickers based on the classic board game.

And McDonald’s customers are not happy about it, The Mirror reports.

No stickers means no prizes – although you’re more likely to win another apple pie than a wad of cash.

McDonald’s fans such as Christie Doderer were not pleased, tweeting: “Just picked up £30 worth of McDonald’s and not one item had a Monopoly sticker on. Absolutely raging.”

In a statement on its website, McDonald’s said: “The Monopoly promotion has seen a surge in popularity this year, leading to some shortages of promotional packaging across qualifying items in certain areas ahead of the end of the promotion on the 2nd May.”

But if you’re already lamenting the end of the promotion there’s no shortage of Monopoly stickers for sale online.

One West Yorkshire vendor is selling 31 unused stickers for £4 on Facebook Marketplace.