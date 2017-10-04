Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

McDonald’s has bolstered security at its Huddersfield town centre restaurant following a spate of violent incidents.

The 24-hour restaurant at the junction of John William Street and Kirkgate has increased the number of security guards from two to three on Friday and Saturday nights to combat anti-social behaviour following a string of incidents inside or outside the restaurant over the summer months.

Kirklees Council and the police are also discussing what action to take to curb the outbreaks of drink-fuelled incidents in the town centre, not all of which are linked to the McDonald’s outlet.

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “Whilst we have experienced a small number of instances of anti-social behaviour inside our Kirkgate restaurant, we’re fully aware that the surrounding area has experienced issues with anti-social behaviour.

“The safety of our employees and customers is of the utmost importance and we take a zero-tolerance approach to any behaviour that puts this at risk.

“We have CCTV in place at the restaurant and recently decided to increase the number of security guards at the restaurant on Friday and Saturday nights to combat anti-social behaviour.”

The spokesman said security staff were also on duty on Wednesday nights. The restaurant has employed security guards for almost 10 years.

He added: “We, alongside other local businesses, take anti-social behaviour seriously and continually work in close partnership with the local police to tackle this issue.”

There have been four separate incidents at the restaurant in the past five months.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

In the latest incident, a man in his 30s remains in a critical condition in hospital after he was found injured. Two males aged 15 and 16 were arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into police custody. They have since been released.