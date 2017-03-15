Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man assaulted a McDonald’s security guard after spending the day drinking following his ex-girlfriend’s funeral.

Desmond Quashie pleaded guilty to assault after punching Scott Johnson in the mouth as he tried to put up a barrier inside the John William Street restaurant in the earlier hours of February 25.

Mr Johnson, a doorman at the restaurant, had been awaiting his colleague shortly before 5am.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said: “He was asked to help put up a barrier to prevent people from going upstairs.

“Mr Quashie was stood at the bottom of the stairs, he was told about this and he immediately became aggressive.

“He threw a punch at Mr Johnson, it missed and he fell to the floor. Then Quashie got back up and threw another punch and this time it connected with Mr Johnson’s face.”

Magistrates were told that Mr Johnson suffered a bust lip and swelling to his face.

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, explained that his client’s ex-girlfriend had died and earlier that day the 45-year-old had attended her funeral and then spent the day drinking.

Mr Arif said: “There was a verbal altercation and he swung a punch at the complainant, he’s so drunk he had no idea what he was doing.

“He’s genuinely remorseful for what he’s done.”

Magistrates ordered Quashie, of School Street in Moldgreen, to pay £100 compensation to his victim as well as £250 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.