People have no reason to be on their own in Huddersfield this Christmas.

The Jubilee Centre on Market Street will be hosting its annual meal on Christmas Day and wants to hear from people who would really benefit from attending.

Organiser Charlene Novak said: “Now Christmas is getting closer, there will be some people worrying about if they are going to be on their own or even have enough money to have a decent Christmas Day.

“We understand that there are a lot of families financially struggling at the moment - they are also invited and we will make a special effort to make sure the children have a great time, with a visit from Santa for everyone.”

“We will provide transport for people who need it.”

The celebrations start with guests being welcomed with a drink before being seated. Then there is a three-course dinner, carol singing, a present from Santa and games.

The volunteer-run celebration lasts from 1-3pm.

Contact the Jubilee Centre on 01484 551551.