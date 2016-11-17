Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Kirklees mechanic reached over 100mph in the Elland Road area of Leeds trying to escape from police in a friend’s car used without permission to go to a party.

Leeds Crown Court heard the Seat Leon had been brought to Arshaq Ahmed Patel’s business in Batley for repair and he had no right to use it for himself.

But Nigel Wray, prosecuting, told the court at 1.15am on September 11 traffic officers in Elland Road began following the car which had turned out of Old Road with the tyres screeching.

He overtook several cars at speed and the police had to accelerate to 80mph to try and keep up with him in the 30mph limit as he ignored their blue lights and siren.

Patel then turned on to the front of the Commercial public house where he did a hand brake turn and drove back down Elland Road.

Officers reached 70mph and saw him drive on to the wrong side of the road forcing oncoming traffic on to the footpath to avoid a collision.

As it approached Old Road he did another handbrake turn leaving him facing the officers before he drove up Old Road at speed and through back roads once more to Elland Road where he again reached 70mph going the wrong side of traffic islands.

He turned into Asquith Street where he accelerated to 110mph in the 30mph limit and went through traffic lights on red. He was still doing 100mph when he reached the crossroads with the A6110 before he turned right towards Beeston.

At the next roundabout he turned back towards Elland Road and into Old Lane and then Granny Avenue which was a cul-de-sac where he abandoned the car and ran off but was chased and caught. He told officers: “I panicked. It’s not my car, it’s my mates.”

He admitted using it without permission to go to a party where he had been drinking. The court heard he had previous convictions for dangerous driving.

Shufqat Khan, representing him, said Patel was a self-taught mechanic who had started up his own business and realised he had been stupid.

Patel, 32 of Frederick Walker Gardens, Batley was jailed for eight months and disqualified from driving for three years after admitted dangerous driving and having no insurance.

Recorder Christopher Knox told him he was a bad driver and “utterly irresponsible.”