PEOPLE have been dumping waste outside a Huddersfield restaurant and blocking its fire exit.

And the owners of Med One have had enough and want to warn people against doing it.

Khalil and Rojin Khalaf run the popular Lebanese restaurant on Westgate in Huddersfield town centre.

But after years of people dumping waste in an alleyway at the side they say it’s getting worse and this week it blocked an exit door used for deliveries and a fire escape route.

Mrs Khalaf said: “It is always full of rubbish, it’s other people who are leaving it here.

“Our deliveries couldn’t get past on Monday and we are concerned because it’s a fire exit too - what if there’s a fire and people can’t get out because other people leave their bags of rubbish?

“We don’t know where it’s coming from, we’ve spoke to other businesses to see if they can help us and we’ve spoke to the council too.

“We don’t know how to solve the problem.”

They are speaking out in the hope the people doing it will be more responsible.

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said: “We do collect business waste and that there is guidance on the website on how businesses and traders can manage waste and get rid of it safely and in line with the law. We would take action against people found to be illegally dumping waste, or on private land we would contact landowners to arrange removal.”