Medical issues will 'not form part of defence' of man accused of murdering Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox

  • Updated
  • By

Birstall man Thomas Mair set to go on trial in November

Court illustration of Thomas Mair at Westminster Magistrates Court on Saturday June 18, 2016

Medical issues will not form part of the trial of the man accused of murdering Batley and Spen Labour MP Jo Cox, a court heard.

Thomas Mair, 53, of Birstall, is accused of shooting and stabbing Mrs Cox, 41, outside her constituents’ surgery at Birstall Library in June.

Mair had been due to appear before the Old Bailey via videolink from HMP Belmarsh on Monday morning but that was not possible due to technical difficulties. Instead his barrister allowed the hearing to go ahead in his absence.

The court heard that medical issues will not form part of his defence.

Prosecutor Tom Little said: “The prosecution understand that the issues will be factual, or appear to be at this stage.”

A trial is scheduled for November 14 this year, with Mair next due in court on October 4 for a plea hearing.

Cairns Nelson QC, for the defence, said Mair had now been assessed by medical teams and that evidence will not form part of the case.

Mair is charged with murder and grievous bodily harm relating to Bernard Kenny, who tried to intervene when Jo was attacked on June 16.

Peter Byrne/PA Wire Flowers left in Birstall in memory of MP Jo Cox
Flowers left in Birstall in memory of MP Jo Cox

Mair also faces charges of possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of an offensive weapon.

Following Mair’s last appearance in court in June, Mr Justice Sanders said the case was to be heard under the “terrorism protocol.”

This means the case will be heard before a High Court judge.

A by-election to find Mrs Cox’s successor will take place on October 20.

