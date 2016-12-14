Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Medical staff working for Huddersfield and Calderdale hospital trust carried out an intimate examination – on the wrong patient.

The patient underwent a gynaecological examination after being mistaken for another woman by staff working for Calderdale and Huddersfield Foundation Trust (CHFT).

The incident was one of several clinical errors which occurred at the trust, which runs Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital, between July and September.

It was included in a report to trust directors called ‘Learning the Lessons’ which also mentioned:

a patient breaking two bones in his skull in a fall while attempting to urinate. Staff had failed to assess the risk of him falling

a patient developing a fast, irregular heartbeat after staff failed to prescribe her heart medication

About the gynaecological error, the report said: “Incorrectly identified patient was asked and gave permission for an examination by a doctor which was conducted with patient consent and in the presence of a nurse chaperone.

“Failure of the doctor and nurse to follow CHFT chaperone policy for intimate examinations and policy for consent for treatment.”

The report recommended that trust medics ‘must complete thorough patient identification checks’ before undertaking any procedure.

Concerning the fall the report said: “Patient trying to pass urine, slipped on wet floor at side of bed and injured his head.

“Documentation was poor and no falls care plan in place.”

And the report said ‘poor communication’ and ‘no action on the prescribing of medicines’ resulted in the woman developing an irregular heartbeat ‘even though medication history (was) available.’

It added that the surgical team had overlooked ‘the whole clinical picture.’

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Hospital patient given intimate exam by mistake Share this video Watch Next

CHFT apologised for the errors.

Director of nursing Brendan Brown said: “In all of these cases we would offer an apology to the patients and their families involved as we failed to deliver the care, communication and attention they should have expected.

"Where we find care isn’t of the expected standard, or where mistakes have been identified we always inform patients affected and involve them in our investigations.

Director of nursing Brendan Brown said: “In all of these cases we would offer an apology to the patients and their families involved as we failed to deliver the care, communication and attention they should have expected.

“Where we find care isn’t of the expected standard, or where mistakes have been identified we always inform patients affected and involve them in our investigations.

“This will lead to actions to be taken by the teams involved – and shared with other teams where appropriate – with the aim of preventing them occurring again.

“These issues are discussed at our board of directors meeting as part of our commitment to an open, transparent and honest approach to reporting.

“If any patients or their families have any concerns during their care which they would like to discuss, we would always be keen to meet with them.”