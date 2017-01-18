The video will start in 8 Cancel

Budding horror filmmaker Ben Wallwork is too young to see his favourite type of movie.

But that hasn’t stopped the 12-year-old from making dozens of them with little more than an iPad and a vivid imagination.

Ben, who has a canny talent for shooting and editing, has been making films since he was six.

One of his latest efforts ‘The Burger’ is a tongue-in-cheek gore fest in which a job at a fast food joint turns grotesque.

Ben writes, shoots and edits all his films, in which he often plays the lead role.

Sometimes he recruits his dad Mark, 41, as well as other relatives and friends to play supporting roles.

The Honley High School student has set up a YouTube channel called ‘Hardcore Horror’ where you can see his movies as well as his film reviews.

Ben’s favourite film is the Japanese dystopian thriller Battle Royale.

He’d be turned away if he turned up at a cinema to see the violent cult classic - but Ben, from Meltham, has a mature attitude towards depictions of violence.

He says: “People are playing computer games that are much worse.

“I know this is fiction.

“I look at it as inspiration for films I’d like to make.”

And far from the standard action and comedy film fare favoured by teenage boys, Ben is inspired by cult films from the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

He also likes the 1978 zombie breakthrough Dawn of the Dead and the 1980 slasher hit Friday the 13th.

Ben says: “I don’t think all horror is good but I like the music and the cinematography. I like the whole gothic, dark feel.”

Since his first films Ben has tightened his craft settling on short, sharp three-minute movies.

He says: “When I started I had no idea about editing or pacing so they were about 18 minutes long.

“They were very boring.”

But now Ben has the formula, he’s been taking his iPad and tripod out on the streets of Huddersfield.

This sometimes causes bemusement among passers-by.

Ben says: “People wonder what you’re doing and think it’s quite strange.

“I act like there’s a creature coming towards me and obviously there’s nothing there.”

Ben’s mum Janet says she’s proud of her son’s talent and dedication.

But she says she has trouble watching some of his films.

Janet, 41, says: “When I see my husband pretending to murder my son my maternal instincts say that something isn’t right!”

And do Ben’s friends and other relatives like his silver screen creations?

Ben says: “They think it’s quite good.

“Some people want me to do something nicer.

“I think I could do a thriller or a mystery movie.”