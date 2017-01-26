Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gifted Greenhead College students look set to have bright futures ahead of them after securing Oxbridge university places.

Twenty-four of their students have secured offers to either Oxford or Cambridge universities in a range of disciplines such as Mathematics, History, English Literature, Architecture, Philosophy and Natural Sciences.

And so it comes as no surprise that the Huddersfield college consistently sends more students to Oxford and Cambridge universities than any other school or college in the whole of the Yorkshire and Humber region.

It puts emphasis on preparing students for the interview process through former student monitoring with subject-specific enhancement tutorials and admissions test seminars as well as a mock interview day.

The college’s Oxbridge co-ordinator, Richard Pember, said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to work with such a large number of truly gifted students, and to watch them develop intellectually and fulfil their potential is an added bonus.

“We’re once again extremely proud of their achievements. The college provides full and diverse enrichment opportunities, from which all students benefit hugely – Oxbridge success is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the overall student experience.”

Isobel Townend, formerly of Salendine Nook High School, who has secured a place at Oxford University to read Economics and Management, said: “Greenhead College allows its Oxbridge candidates to learn from the successes of those who’ve received offers before. The comprehensive preparation programme helps to build the skills in communication and lateral thinking that the universities require in admissions tests, at interview and beyond.”

The Oxbridge success comes as the latest national education tables saw Greenhead ranked third nationally when compared to other Sixth Form Colleges with 22.8% of students achieving A Levels at grades AAB or higher.

The full list of students to receive Oxbridge places:

Kate Gillespie, Lily Hardcastle, Beatrice Goddard, Alexander Brook, Mae Turpin-Squire, Elizabeth Zhabina, Uzair Ali, Sumaiyah Kola, Eve Stollery, Theo Redfern-Nichols, Jack Brown, Charlotte Heeley, Dominic Bennett, Thomas Giles, Edward Furlong, Thomas Crossley, Lavanya Ganatra, Hussain Bismillah, Jacob Rowlands, Caius Lee, Isobel Townend, Isobel Gomersall, Joseph Taylor and Amy Sutcliffe.