If you’re scared of creepy crawlies you’d better not venture into Huddersfield this weekend – for tens of thousands of spiders, insects, scorpions and even JELLYFISH are going on show in the town centre.

The Northern Invertebrate Show is bringing tarantulas, stick insects, cockroaches, woodlice, praying mantids, butterflies, millipedes, beetles, and much more to Huddersfield Leisure Centre on Sunday – and if you’re a fan you’ll be thrilled to hear you can even hold some of them in your hands!

(Photo: Jeff's Canon/Flickr)

As well as host of rare animals there will also be dozens of trade stalls, including The Spider Shop.

The event is being organised by natural historian Nick Wadham from World Life Conservation, who says: “Allowing children to hold some of the animals is wonderful because you can set up a life long fascination.

“They can hold some of the snakes, stick insects, giant snails the size of a sweet potato, and giant vinegaroon scorpions which squirts vinegar out of its bum!

Nick says out of the many animals on display, people are most squeaminsh about the spiders adding: “It’s great because I like to pick out the scardiest, wimpiest grown up and make them hold the spiders!”

Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

Where is it?

It’s at Huddersfield Leisure Centre, Spring Grove Street, HD1 4BP Huddersfield, on Sunday April 9 from 11am to 4pm.

How much is it?

Entry is £4 for adults, £2 for children and an additional £2 to see the Wild and Deadly show, where you can hold some of the animals (if you dare!)

What are the most dangerous animals there?

Nick says: “We have a 13ft Burmese python but don’t worry, she will have been fed! If she does get hold of you she’ll probably just give you a cuddle because snakes like warmth.

“We also have Mr Kill. He’s a nasty piece of work. He’s a 13in bat eating centipede. You have to be careful. One slip and you’ve been bitten – and you’re in a lot of pain.

(Photo: Northern Invertebrate Show)

“We’re also bringing assassin bugs – they are evil! These are an inch long and come from Northern Africa. If one bites you it really hurts and aches for 24 hours. I’ve been bitten and it’s not nice.

“And we also have an 8” giant forest scorpion – they are medically significant. Their venom can make you feel very ill.”

Are any of the animals for sale?

Of the animals on show, only invertebrates will be for sale. Nick says: “No reptiles or any animal with a backbone is being offered for sale, trade or exchange.” There will also be equipment and food for pet owners.

What about health and safety?

Nick says: “All our animals are risk assessed, we provide antiseptic hand wash, children are not permitted to handle the tarantulas or scorpions under any circumstances, the snakes are regularly used and used to being handled.

(Photo: Florida Fish and Wildlife/Flickr)

"Children will not be handling enormous snakes – adults are free to have a go but always under supervision with experienced handlers. Traders are prohibited from selling to unaccompanied children, or anyone under the age of 16.”

Where can I find out more information?

There’s a Facebook event - click here to see it.