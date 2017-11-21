Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Santa Claus is coming to town.

The countdown to Christmas is underway and excited children can meet Father Christmas in various places in and around Huddersfield.

Here’s our guide to where you can meet Santa – and if there’s others please email where, when and admission prices to joanne.douglas@examiner.co.uk

Kingsgate Shopping Centre:

Santa arrives at the Grotto on Thursday, November 23 and can be seen as follows:

Opening times: Weekdays - 12pm- 5pm. Saturdays - 10am - 5pm; Sundays - 10am - 4pm.

Plus the Kingsgate is running late night Thursdays from December 7, open until 8pm.

Admission: £5 per child including a gift; plus photo packages available: Platinum £20; Gold £16; Silver £14.

Victoria Tower, Castle Hill:

Come and meet Santa at Victoria Tower, Castle Hill before he flies around the world to spread joy to all!

Opening times for Santa: Saturday 16 December 2017 - 11am - 3pm; Sunday 17 December 2017 - 11am - 3pm.

Also open: December 16, 17, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

Admission: Adult £1.90, Child 55p, Family ticket £3.75. Free admission: Kirklees Passport / Maxi Card. Cash only.

Birchencliffe and Pennine (Shelley) Garden Centres:

Santa's Grotto open daily until December 24

Opening times: Saturdays (November 25; December 2, 9 and 16) 11am – 4pm; Sundays (November 26, December 3, 10, 17 December) 11am – 4pm. Then open daily December 21-24 11am – 4pm.

Admission: £5 per child.

Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley:

Various events including the Santa Specials, Breakfast with Santa and Santa’s Lunch.

Admission starts from £12.95 per child and £5.95 for adults to visit Santa in his Grotto and see the Farm attractions.

Visit cannonhallfarm.co.uk/santa-experiences/ for full details and packages available.

Oakwell Hall:

Christmas at Oakwell Hall, Saturday and Sunday December 2-3, 11am-4pm.

Craft stalls in the Barn, Christmas Music, food, and Santa in the Hall too! Free entry to the Barn and Hall over this weekend. Small charge to see Santa.

Beaumont Park:

Santa Parade and Carol Concert at Beaumont Park on Sunday December 10.

Santa leaves main gate at 2pm and the procession then goes to the Bandstand, where Kirklees Musica will play carols. There will be mulled wine, mince pies, hot turkey sandwiches and hot/cold drinks served from 12.30pm. The Visitor Centre will be open from noon where the Colne Valley Community Choir will be singing carols from 12.30pm.

Totties Garden Centre, Holmfirth:

Book your seat to meet Santa on his sleigh at the Downshutts Lane garden centre and cafe by calling 01484 680227.

Opening times: Saturday December 9, 16 and 23 and Sunday December 17, 1-4pm.

Admission: £7.50 per child Includes a gift and a donation to Alzheimer’s Society.

Morrisons, Waterloo:

Meet Santa and his elves in our store and help raise money for charity Clic Sargent.

Opening times: Saturday December 16, from 9am.

Admission: £4 per visit no booking required.

Greenhead Park:

The Friends of Greenhead Park is hosting a Breakfast with Santa in the Park Conservatory on Sunday 17 and Monday 18 December from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Westgate Arcade, Halifax:

Opening times: Every Saturday and Sunday from December 2 to 17, 10.30am-4pm.

Every day from December 18 -24, 10.30am-4pm.

Admission: £5 per child including gift and a certificate.

Whiteley’s Garden Centre, Far Common Road, Mirfield:

Opening times: Weekday 5pm-7pm, until December 4. Then daily 3.30pm-4.30pm / 6.30pm-7.30pm until December 18.

From December 18 it’s weekdays 10.30am-4.30pm / 6.30pm-7.30pm.

Saturdays in November 10am-5pm; Saturdays in December 10am-6.30pm. Sundays 10.30am-4pm; except Christmas Eve when it’s open 10.30am-1pm.

Admission: £6.99 per child including a gift. Photos with Santa and extra £2.

They are also running a Tea With Santa event priced at £12.99 per child. Advance booking only, check online for availability: http://whiteleys-gc.co.uk/tea-santa-2017/