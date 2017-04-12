Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s a new figure in the driving seat at one of Huddersfield’s best-known motor traders.

Rob Mudd has taken over Quarry Garage at Mount following the retirement of John Denton, who set up the business more than 40 years ago.

John, who plans to devote more time to his hobby collecting and restoring classic cars, presented the keys to the business at an official handover.

Rob has acquired Quarry Garage three years after setting up Cargo Huddersfield Ltd, selling used cars from a unit at Silver Street, Aspley. He now heads a six-strong team with servicing and bodyshop on site.

He said: “We have outgrown Aspley within three years of starting. We were looking for somewhere bigger and a little more visible. Although we had a big unit at Aspley, this site is twice the size and has an established name. It could not have fallen into place any better. We will continue as Quarry Garage with the same principles, welcoming old and new customers.”

Dalton-born Rob has previously worked for franchise main dealers, having served with the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers as an avionics technician working on weapon systems for army helicopters.

John Denton set up Quarry Garage in 1975 from a stable at its present site – a former quarry owned by his father, Lewis, a builder.