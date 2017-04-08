Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A walk in Huddersfield this weekend will trace the roots of suffragettes in the town.

The Sunday afternoon walk, organised by the Discover Huddersfield Partnership, will follow in the footsteps of local suffragettes as they took the town by storm.

Leading the walk will be historian Jill Liddington, whose latest book Vanishing for the Vote tells the story of the suffragette boycott of the 1911 census.

Huddersfield has a distinguished ‘Votes for Women’ history. The town housed a couple of veritable ‘nests of suffragettes’, Edith Key and Dora Thewlis.

(Photo: UGCG HDE)

The walk will visit their family homes while the Colne Valley was home to talented artist and suffragist Florence Lockwood. These influential women were part of a national campaign, highlighted by the visit of suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst who, in 1906, swept into town and addressed packed meetings.

It was not until 1918 that women won the right to vote – and then only women over the age of 30. It took a further 10 years before all women over 21 won the vote.

The walk comes as a prelude to the centenary of this victory in 2018. Plans to celebrate Vote 100 are already taking shape. The Government has announced a £5 million fund to mark the centenary and the Prime Minister has announced that Dame Millicent Fawcett, leader of the suffragists, will be honoured with a statue in Parliament Square.

The walk, at 2.30pm tomorrow from the Harold Wilson statue in St George’s Square, ends at about 4pm with an indoor question-and-answer session and discussion. The walk costs £3 per person. No booking is required.