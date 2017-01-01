Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The first Huddersfield baby of 2017 has been welcomed in to the world.

Just one local tot was born on New Year’s Day so far.

Baby boy Kenzie was delivered at Calderdale Royal Hospital’s labour ward to mum Anna Atkinson at 7.58am.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The newborn weighed in at 6lbs 6oz (2.88kg).

No babies had been born at Huddersfield’s birth centre between midnight and our publication time.

The first arrival of the New Year came at 1.29am at Calderdale Royal.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Shelley Walker of Sowerby Bridge gave birth to her son Doug, weighing an impressive 9lb 15oz (4.51kg).

At 1.44am baby Ahtesham was delivered at CRH by mum Sidera Asif of Bradford, weighing 5lb 14oz (2.68kg).

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

A few minutes later at 1.56am Karina Webster of Halifax gave birth to her daughter, Aliza Maria, weighing 6lb 4oz (2.83kg).

In the Calderdale Birth Centre, Latasha Williams of Halifax gave birth to a baby boy, Louis, just after 4am.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The tot, who has not been named yet, weighed 7lb 5oz (3.32kg).

And just after 10am, Georgina Wood of Sowerby Bridge, gave birth to a boy, yet to be named, weighing 7lb 11oz (3.50kg).