Look out for local girl Kaci-Faith on television this week – she’s one of the fascinating kids on The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds.

Kaci-Faith, who lives with mum Stacey, a nursery worker, dad Zeb, a HGV driver, and brother Chase, two, is a big fan of singing and dancing, taking after her parents who both teach contemporary and street dance.

A spokesman for the show said: “Kaci loves to perform. She likes singing and dancing and is always putting on performances for her family. Kaci is a girly girl, she loves pink and sparkly clothes.”

Kaci-Faith, who lives in Liversedge with her family, is one of several children from Yorkshire who are in the series.

The other children hail from Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield, Harrogate, Hull and Knaresborough, among other places.

The show spokesman said: “The first of two fascinating episodes which focus specifically on the differences between boys and girls.

“This time, as a new intake of fascinating five year olds arrive for work and play, we explore the difference between boys and girls, seeing how they interact with each other and how their sense of gender roles is ingrained at such a young age and whether there is a marked difference in behaviour.”

The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds is on Channel 4 on Thursday February 2 at 8pm.