Hidden away along the unprepossessing back streets of Huddersfield town centre is a hairdressing salon where customers step back in time.

Among the fantastic memorabilia at Jon Laurence International Hair Design in Brooks Yard is a wonderfully ornate till – complete with pre-decimal signs – which was first used before the First World War and which he still uses to this day.

In addition there are striking green chairs where customers find it easy to relax.

Two of them were recently sold for £1,000 each to a shop in the world’s largest antiques market, Portobello Road Market in London, with the owners anxious to buy more.

Amazingly, Jon, who was born in 1943, and who trained as a teenager at Huddersfield’s leading barber shop, Beaumonts – renowned as the town’s poshest barbers – is still cutting the locks of a handful of loyal customers, 57 years on.

That was another era when Beaumonts was based in Imperial Arcade – a time when the town centre boasted not one but four department stores.

Having left Salendine Nook School aged 15 in 1959, Jon originally had his eyes set on a career in engineering and lasted 14 months as an apprentice.

Jon, a 74-year-old master stylist, said: “I realised I was not going to become a design engineer as my Maths was not so good as it needed to be, so I thought I would pursue a career as a hairdresser.

“After all my dad, a former fireman, was a hairdresser and had a barbers shop in Almondbury and he used to use me as a model.

“But I didn’t really fancy working with my father as we didn’t get on that well. I applied for an apprenticeship at Beaumonts hairdressers but it took 12 months before I got a place.

“I didn’t know whether I would get a job in hairdressing so took an apprenticeship with yet another engineering firm, a structural one this time.

“In 1960 I started in hairdressing for real and a year later I won my first competition in Halifax.”

He had found his vocation and never looked back, picking up the Yorkshire Apprentice Championships which he won three years running.

He said: “I loved it, I’m obsessed really.

“On my days off I would go and ask other hairdressers if I could watch them working, I was that keen. My apprenticeship lasted three years.”

Having hit his stride he went on to buy for £600 one of his father’s two shops in Wakefield Road on the Aspley/Moldgreen border, now a Subway eaterie.

Jon said: “It was called Laurence Hair Styles for men and I think we were there until 1974.”

Given his determination and tenacity it was only natural that he would demonstrate his skill in the world of cut-throat competitions including a memorable occasion when he got sucked into competing in a North/South battle held at Bolton.

Jon joked: “We won 12 out of 15 bouts and trounced the south, they never asked for a replay. I must have won 100 competitions all told from when I was 17/18 and I carried on competing until my mid-50s including taking part in European championships. I used to do Master classes after that.”

He has trimmed the locks of some well-known businessmen in his time too including the founder of the Iceland company and his stepbrother Sir Malcolm Walker, Lord Sainsbury and the late tycoon Lord Kagan’s sons Michael and Daniel.

But it’s not just men’s hair he cuts - Jon is equally at ease cutting ladies’ hair. One of his most illustrious customers was Lady Margaret Armytage who lived at Kirklees Hall in Clifton famous for its Robin Hood associations.

And among sports stars to attend his salon was Giants fans favourite, Australian former professional rugby league player, Jeff Wittenberg.

But he adds that not being a football fan he failed to recognise Man Utd and Leeds Utd legends Denis Law and Trevor Cherry despite lunching with them regularly. He said: “I never realised how famous they were.”

As his renown spread across Huddersfield the inevitable happened and as well as buying his father’s hairdressers he also snapped up Beaumonts in 1974 where he had started all those years ago.

He said: “Mrs Nellie Kaye owned it and she wanted to sell. It was in Dundas Street then.” But endless demands for increased rent saw him look for somewhere new 26 years ago.

He took a look at a derelict warehouse spread over five floors in Brooks Yard, just yards from The Hart pub and Sainsbury’s supermarket and immediately saw its potential. He said: “There were three flats, two offices and this shop.”

And despite his advancing years – he will celebrate his 75th birthday on November 5 – he says he has no intention of hanging up his scissors just yet though he now works only part of the week. He still attends courses and exhibitions and enjoys upgrading his knowledge.

Jon, who has been married since to a Danish lady, Tonie, a district nurse, with whom he has three children, said: “She came in for a haircut at Dundas Street and I was impressed by her sense of humour and we’ve been together 42 years having married in 1976.

“I still enjoy it. It’s still an exciting job and still gives a lot of pleasure - hopefully as much to clients as it does to me!”

His 36-year-old daughter Alexa (CORRECT) Marsden who has been a key part of the salon’s success for many years says: “People have always come in here thanks to word-of-mouth recommendation and it’s worked out very well. Clients have become friends and my dad and I get on really well.”