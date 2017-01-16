Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are new hands at the controls of the Huddersfield-based organisation that represents community rail in the UK.

Julie Townsend has been appointed chief executive of the Association of Community Rail Partnerships (ACoRP) taking over from Neil Buxton, who has retired after 13 years.

She leads an expanded, 11-strong team boosted by a string of recent appointments providing support for community rail, to help local groups to engage with the railways and benefit their communities.

ACoRP, based at The Old Water Tower by Huddersfield Railway Station, represents more than 50 community rail partnerships (CRPs), representing over 80 community rail lines across the UK, as well as more than 1,000 station adoption groups. It provides support, advice and guidance on developing community rail initiatives at grassroots level, while promoting community rail nationally.

The first CRP is generally reckoned to be the Penistone Line Partnership (Huddersfield – Penistone – Barnsley – Sheffield service), formed in 1993.

Julie’s role as CEO includes fostering successful relationships with those in community rail and the wider rail industry, representing community rail at national and regional level, setting ACoRP’s strategic direction, and ensuring its ongoing development.

“This is an exciting time in ACoRP’s development. Our newly expanded team are looking forward to stepping up our work in a range of ways in 2017 to ensure that community rail continues to flourish. Thousands of passionate people around Britain make up the community rail movement, and ACoRP is all about supporting them to make a difference to their communities, and championing community rail nationally.

“We know the huge value of communities and railways working together, and we want to make sure that is widely recognised. That’s why in 2017 we will be doing more to raise the profile of community rail, and supporting our members to get the community rail message out locally. We are excited about working alongside partners and members to ensure community rail continues to bring people together, support sustainable, active travel, and ultimately to strengthen communities.”

2017 looks like being a busy year for ACoRP and its dedicated team. It intends stepping up its work to raise the profile of community rail among the public, offering communications support to community rail partnerships, bringing station buildings back into community use, promoting active travel, and local tourism development.

It will run seminars and workshops as well as the 13th annual Community Rail Awards, on October 5 in Derby, celebrating the efforts and achievements of volunteers, community leaders and officers in community rail.