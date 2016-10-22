Login Register
Ben Taylor's videos are a MASTERCLASS in Yorkshire dialect

  • By

Flat cap wearing Yorkshire Prose is internet hit - open your lug oyls and have a listen

Poet Ben Taylor
Meet Ben Taylor – a rugby league playing, flat cap wearing Yorkshireman whose dialect poems have quickly become an internet hit.

Ben, 26, writes and performs his own prose which he recently started uploading to Facebook, resulting in over one million views for just two short videos.

The Royal Navy man delivers the prose in a broad accent which reflects his upbringing in a former mining community.

His wife, Steph, who has family in Huddersfield, had been urging him for a while to share his work.

Since he began putting his recordings on Facebook, hundreds of fellow Tykes have shared and commented on his “ramblings”, as he calls them.

“People have messaged me to say they have moved away from Yorkshire and my videos made them miss home. People have said it’s nice to hear dialect is still alive.”

Dialect poet Ben Taylor

One of the videos is about Yorkshire dialect and is devoted to Joshua, the newly-born son of his friend Chris who now lives in Australia.

Another is about the different ‘oyls’ (holes) found in Yorkshire – from ‘lug oyls’ (ears) to ‘cake oyl’ (mouth).

Ben, who hails from Stanley in Wakefield, is planning to put more prose videos on Facebook in the near future.

“I’ve got plenty more to bob on,” he says.

“I have ‘Ode to Pork Pie’ and one called ‘Wet Kegs’, a story about a young miner.”

He has always enjoyed words and says he was encouraged by Mr Clarke, his English teacher at Outwood Grange, Wakefield.

“I liked English, but not the classical type stuff. Mr Clarke was a good teacher.”

Ben can be found at www.facebook.com/Yorkshireprose

The public speak out on A&E decision Without a fridge for 6 weeks! Dog sex allegations Tracy Brabin elected
Huddersfield postman's blog on gossip heard on local streets proves food for thought

The award-winning writer has now turned his blog into an interactive project for the Yorkshire Festival

