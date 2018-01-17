Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He’s almost 90 years old but Ronnie Procter is quite happy to carry on camping.

The retired engineer began camping in tents in the late 1940s before moving onto caravans and finally settling for a small motorhome.

Over the years Ronnie, his late wife Brenda and their daughter Susan enjoyed countless holidays and weekends away in destinations from Skegness to Southport - but only ever in the UK.

He has no plans to give up the outdoor life as he prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his founding of the Huddersfield District Association of the Camping and Caravanning Club.

Ronnie, who lives at Shelley, recalled that the early days of camping under canvas were particularly testing.

“We camped in tents all over during my twenties but we got fed up of drying the canvas out.

“We were living in a two-up, one-down and having to put up a huge frame tent in the house (to dry it out). We had to get inside it to watch the telly! It was ridiculous.”

After tiring of camping, Ronnie upgraded to a small caravan which Brenda and Susan, now 64, also stayed in.

But the caravan wasn’t without its problems, particularly in a downpour.

“I once left the caravan at Filey to go to work. When I got home the phone went. Brenda and Susan said water was coming in and it was wet through. I had to go over and bring them back.”

Since Brenda died in 2015, Ronnie has been holidaying alone in a two-berth Autocruise motorhome which contains everything he needs for a relaxing break.

“It has a fridge, hot air vents, water tanks and a gas hob - everything you want. It’s just the right size for my drive.”

He still enjoys trips to the east and west coasts of Northern England and has never felt the need to holiday abroad.

“I’ve enjoyed a lifetime of outdoor activities. In my younger days I enjoyed walking and cycling and we made our own amusement. We enjoyed the companionship of the other campers.

“I have never left England in the van but when I worked at Brown’s I went all over, to Brazil, Argentina, France and Germany.”

His advice to anyone considering buying a caravan or a motorhome is to go for it and not to worry too much about being an instant expert.

“If you like the outdoors then get in and join up. I’ve been on hundreds of trips and been all over the country, from Devon and Cornwall to Appleby, Filey and Staines.”

He says his favourite destinations are Mablethorpe, Southport, Morecambe, Skegness and Whitby.

Retired headteacher Bernie Boryslawskyj, a member of the Association who has known Ronnie for many years, said current and former members were invited to attend a special celebration weekend in March to mark the 50th anniversary.

She said: “Ronnie will be 90 this March and is still actively camping with the District Association with his motorhome. He and his daughter Susan will be joining us to celebrate at Elland Cricket and Bowling club where we are holding a special gala dinner on March 17.

“Members will also be camping here for the weekend. We are hoping to attract former and new members of the club to join us for the celebration.”

* Did you go camping or caravanning in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s? Email your photos and stories to: andrew.robinson@trinitymirror.com