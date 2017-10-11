Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A talented teenager is set to perform at an annual charity lunch for the Kirklees and Calderdale business community.

And he’s hoping it will help put him on the road to stardom – emulating fellow Halifax-born singer Ed Sheeran.

Callum Butterworth will be singing at this year’s Kirklees and Calderdale Charity Lunch (KACCL).

The event aims to raise £24,000 for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice at Brackenhall and the Orange Box young people’s centre in Halifax.

Sixteen-year-old Callum has been singing since the age of 10 and began using the services at Orange Box when the centre first opened four years ago.

The centre offers a range of facilities for young people such as rehearsal rooms, performance space and a recording studio alongside counselling and support services.

Callum, from Halifax, said the centre had been instrumental in the development of his singing and performing.

He said: “I enjoy producing music in the centre’s recording studio.

“Orange Box is a place I always know I can come to where I have the support to make the most of my creativity.

“It’s a place where I have always felt welcome.

"I’ve made the most of the opportunities the centre has to offer in order to make friends and build my skills and confidence.”

The teenager draws inspiration from artists like Halifax-born Ed Sheeran, who has become successful despite coming from a small town.

The KACCL event will be Callum’s first public performance.

Until now he has only performed at his school and with his uncles to the rest of his family on special occasions and gatherings.

Alongside Callum, a youth choir put together by Orange Box will also be staging a performance during the special event.

Last year’s KACCL raised £18,000 for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

Callum said: “I am incredibly excited to perform at the Kirklees and Calderdale Christmas Lunch especially as it will be benefitting Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice which is an incredibly worthy cause and Orange Box young people’s centre which is a charity very close to my heart.

“I think this experience will boost my confidence in performing and I’m really grateful for the opportunity to perform in front of a large audience.”

The lunch will take place on December 7 at the Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top.

Tickets cost £50 each for the event, which includes a champagne reception, a three course meal and entertainment.

Go to KACCL@crowther.accountants.