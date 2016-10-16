Login Register
Meet the "umbrella man", known for his paintings of Caddy's ice cream and old Dewsbury cinemas

  • By

Painter Malcolm East is launching a new book on Tuesday

Margaret Watson
Painter Malcolm East

For more than 50 years Malcolm East has been sketching and painting local life in and around Dewsbury.

Now his story and his evocative artwork are captured in a new book that will be launched on Tuesday October 18 at 11am at the West Riding Licensed Refreshment Rooms, Railway Station, Wellington Road, Dewsbury.

Much of Malcolm’s work records changes to the town, especially the loss of favourites such as Caddy`s Ice Cream Parlour and the town`s cinemas.

Malcolm will be on hand at the book’s launch to sign books, and other book signings have been arranged.

Malcolm is well-known as the “Umbrella Man” because many of his paintings were of rainy days and everyone had umbrellas.

No one else has captured so much change in any other town in Yorkshire.

He also drew scenes from his working life, notably from his time at Ings Colliery, Thornhill, from 1955 to 1965.

This is a book which local people have been waiting years to see because it captures the Dewsbury which they grew up in.

The market for Malcolm’s paintings, however, is not limited to Dewsbury, for he has fans all over the world.

Some years ago he did a selection of paintings in the form of Christmas card in aid of Dewsbury’s Christmas Lights appeal.

“I have always painted for pleasure and not profit,” he said. “All the proceeds of my paintings have always gone to charity.”

The book, which is in full colour, is priced £10, and all profits are for Martin House Children’s Hospice.

It is available at The Hive, Kingsway Arcade, Dewsbury, Dawson’s Books, Dewsbury Market, and various other outlets.

It can also be ordered by post (£12), by e-mail to eastfieldpublishing@outlook.com or order from Eastfield Books, 31 Wellington Road Dewsbury WF13 1HL (cheques payable to Eastfield Books). Overseas: Europe £16, elsewhere £18.

