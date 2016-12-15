The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Even on dreary mornings he has a smile and a wave – and Holmfirth residents love him.

The Big Issue seller Vasille has become a local celebrity thanks to his cheerful nature and fondness for singing and dancing.

Vasille, who commutes daily to Holmfirth by bus from his home in Leeds, is originally from Romania. His wife also sells The Big Issue.

He recently told the magazine of his pride in the job.

He said: “Some people want to give me half of the money or less and not take the magazine, but I want them to buy the magazine. This is my job and I do it with pride.”

Asked why he came to the UK, Vasille said: “In Romania there is poverty and little opportunity to work. When I came to this country it was to work.”

(Photo: Examiner)

He told the magazine that it wasn’t easy making a living because of his English.

Although he has many good customers, Vasille said some people had told him to “go back home”. He tells them. “No, Leeds is my home now.”

He hopes one day to have a job which pays a “steady amount”, he said.

“I am getting better at English all the time so I am hopeful I can get another job soon,” he said.

“I work very hard and always have a smile on my face. When I have a good job, maybe my wife and I could have some children. I would like that very much.”