Meltham community hub is ready - now it's yours to use

“We’ve done our bit – now it’s over to you!”

That’s the message to residents of Meltham from Richard Noon, one of the main people behind the newly refurbished Meltham Carlile Community Hub.

The Victorian building, which is 125 years old this year, was formerly the Carlile Institute.

Work began to transform it into a central part of the town’s activities after ownership was legally transferred from Kirklees Council to the community in 2014.

Clr Noon, a Meltham Town Councillor and member of Meltham Carlile Community Interest Company (CIC) which was formed to run the new Community Hub, said now all the hard work was complete he hoped residents of the town would make full use of the building.

The Carlile Institute was originally opened on October 16, 1891, after it was commissioned by local philanthropist Mr J W Carlile, a partner in Jonas Brook and Brothers. This was a silk mill complex at Meltham Mills which employed more than 1,000 workers during the late 19th century.

The Institute was built to provide community facilities and adult education for Meltham. In recent times, however, it had fallen into disrepair. Clr Noon said now it had been returned to how Mr Carlile had originally planned, but the design had been changed to reflect modern needs.

Carlile Institute, Huddersfield Road, Meltham, after it's £600,000 makeover. Richard Noon trustee shows off the pride of Meltham.

The work has been done in two phases. In the first phase, a Post Office, library and the Town Council moved in, along with three businesses which rent office space. Kirklees Council contributed a £100,000 grant, and other funding included a £30,000 loan from Meltham Town Council and £3,000 from Meltham Churches Together Crossroads Project.

The second phase, funded by a Power to Change Lottery grant of £238,000, has involved making the building fully accessible with a lift, the provision of public toilets including one suitable for the disabled, and a new kitchen, board room and meeting room.

Clr Noon said: “We have retained the original character. We have kept the oak panelling, for instance, and although the new windows are double-glazed they are still in keeping with the style of the building,” said Clr Noon.

The work has been spearhead by Clr Noon, fellow Town councillor Paul White and Kirklees councillor Charles Greaves with the help of the six other board members looking after the Community Hub.

They are Stephen Lamb, Robert Pepper, Eva O’Donovan, Jean Wrathall, Kate Buchanan and Peter Robertshaw. Everyone involved is a volunteer, including members of the Friends group which liaises with the community over bookings and other matters.

Carlile Institute, Huddersfield Road, Meltham, after it's £600,000 makeover. The community room receives the finishing touches before it opens to the public.

Clr Noon said they were now seeking the public’s help in giving names to four rooms which have been created. These are: Meltham Town Council office, the board room and business suite, a committee room which doubles as a place for luncheon clubs to meet, and a chill-out area where visitors can have a coffee and chat or browse the internet on computers which have been provided.

A form can be filled in to suggest names for the rooms on the Community Hub’s website: www.carlileinstitute.co.uk/room-names

A series of events have been organised at the Community Hub to celebrate the 125th anniversary.

These include a Vintage Palm Court afternoon with Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra next Saturday, September 24. Afternoon tea will be served from 5pm.

On Saturday, October 1, Grist to the Mill will present The Unknown Soldier, a powerful monologue set in the First World War.

Holmfirth-based True North Music will put on a Bluegrass concert with music from the Tilter Wheel band on Saturday, October 8.

The last weekend of the celebrations focuses on local groups. In the afternoon of Saturday, October 15, there will be a pageant from the three local schools, which will be sent on its way from the Community Hub and welcomed back by Meltham Mills Junior Band.

Finally, on the actual anniversary date, October 16, a concert of local talent will feature the Lauren Faye School of Dance, Meltham Community Choir and Valley Flutes.

Creative writing workshops for seven to 11-year-olds with Martin Rothery are running until October 13.

A Cartoon History of Here with Ian McMillan and Tony Husband has already been held, and an Authors’ Fair on Saturday (September 17) featured readings and workshops organised by Fishcake Productions.

Tickets, which are £2 and include a raffle ticket, are available in Meltham at Café 33 or The Flower Box.

For further details visit: www.carlileinstitute.co.uk