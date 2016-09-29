Meltham dog attack: Royal Mail resumes deliveries to two streets

File photo dated 16/09/13 of a postman carrying bags of mail, as new figures show that more than nine out of 10 first-class letters and virtually every second-class item of mail have been delivered on time. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday August 26, 2016. The Royal Mail reported it has beaten its regulatory first-class mail target for the first quarter of the financial year, delivering 93.3% the next working day. See PA story INDUSTRY Mail. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Royal Mail reinstated deliveries to two streets in Meltham on Thursday – eight weeks after they were suspended following a dog attack in the village.

But Royal Mail will carry out a daily risk assessments on those streets before its delivery staff set out – and deliveries remain suspended to other addresses in the area where a postman was badly mauled during the attack on July 22.

The streets where mail will be delivered are Golcar Brow Road and The Hollow.

The move follows complaints that many Meltham residents – including the elderly and disabled – are having to collect their post from Holmfirth sorting office since deliveries were suspended.

Residents’ spokesman Kenneth Mousley said he had suggested to Royal Mail that a mail van call at the car park in Golcar Brow Road between 9am and 10am each morning for people to come and collect their post, but he had received no response to the idea.

It is understood the idea was dismissed for security reasons.

Kenneth Mousley and neighbours at Nab Crescent, Meltham, who aren't getting their mail delivered.

A postman, who wants to be known only as Jack, needed extensive surgery to his arm after he was attacked in Golcar Brow Road by a Staffy-type dog.

Passer-by Robert Dickinson fought the dog off with a shovel. Jack is expected to be off work some time.

Royal Mail had started dropping off post for the streets affected at Meltham Post Office, but the practice was abandoned because that post office, housed in the Carlile Institute building, did not have enough space.

A spokesman for Royal Mail said: “We have reinstated deliveries to Golcar Brow Road and The Hollow after a further risk assessment and in consultation with our people, our union and our health and safety team. We will be undertaking daily risk assessments for these streets before our postmen and women go out.

“Unfortunately, the full area is still not safe for delivery so we are not able to reinstate deliveries to all addresses at this time. We welcome any constructive suggestions to help resolve this issue so that we can resume deliveries whilst ensuring the safety of our people.”

Nab Crescent, Meltham

The spokesman added: “We understand that residents would like to be able to collect their mail closer to home while the suspension is ongoing but unfortunately the local Post Office branch is not prepared to provide this service.

“Suspending deliveries is not something that Royal Mail takes lightly but we take our responsibility for the safety of our staff extremely seriously.

“We apologise to residents affected but hope that they will continue to be understanding given the very serious nature of the dog attack which led to the initial suspension.”