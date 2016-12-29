Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Meltham man spat at a police officer after threatening: “I might stab you in your bald head.”

Ashley Hirst, of Slaithwaite Road, pleaded guilty to assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty.

The incident happened yesterday (Dec 28) when officers went to arrest the 27-year-old on other matters.

Sarah Marsh, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates: “As he was being searched he was asked if he had any needles on him.

“He replied: ‘I might have. I might have to stab you in your bald f*****g head’.”

Hirst continued to act aggressively and resisted the officers as they walked him to their van.

During the struggle he was able to spit towards two of them.

This incident was captured on the officers’ body cameras, Ms Marsh added.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that her client was upset at the way he was being treated by police during his arrest.

She added: “He didn’t intend to stab anybody, he was expressing his upset and frustration.”

Magistrates jailed Hirst for a total of 28 days.