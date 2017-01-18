Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A coffee morning and pasty lunch has raised £800 for good causes.

Members of St Bartholomew’s Church at Meltham were joined by family and friends of the late Leanne Baker for the event, which was held to raise funds for the church and church hall roof appeals and for the Leanne Baker Trust - a charity set up after Leanne sadly took her own life - to help people suffering depression.

The event included a raffle to win a signed print by Leanne’s brother Darren, one of the UK’s most collectable artists, and homemade Cornish pasties made by her dad John, a retired baker. Signed copies of children’s story book Albert the Handy Dog, written by Darren’s wife Abigail and illustrated by Darren were also on sale.

Also attending was Huddersfield charity Support to Recovery. which has received support from the Leanne Baker Trust.

This was the second event that the church has organised to support the Leanne Baker Trust and raise funds for its own roof appeals. A charity race night held last year raised £1,700 with support from local people and businesses.

Meltham vicar the Rev Maureen Read said: “Once again we saw the community of Meltham coming together, both to raise money for these worthy causes, but also to raise the profile of issues around mental health.”