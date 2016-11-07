Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents in Meltham say they feel they are being punished by Royal Mail – as a ban on postal deliveries in three streets in the village continues in the wake of a horrific dog attack on a postman.

People living on Nab Crescent, Copley Avenue and Deer Hill Court have to collect their mail from Holmfirth Post Office after Royal Mail suspended deliveries in the wake of the attack last July which left the postal worker needing plastic surgery on his injured arm.

In September, Royal Mail reinstated deliveries to two streets – Golcar Brow Road and The Hollow – but the ban remains in the three other streets because not all dog owners there have replied to a letter from Royal Mail explaining what they need to do before postal deliveries can resume.

The letter – sent to 25 addresses – asks dog owners to give a written guarantee that their dog will be kept secure in the boundary of their property and provide and install an external letter box so delivery staff don’t need to enter the property.

A separate letter has gone to all residents in the streets setting out what is required of all dog owners.

Mum of three Kay Baldwin, who lives at Deer Hill Court, said she has to make a daily trip to Holmfirth with her one-year-old son Harris – sometimes arriving to find no post for her that day. On two occasions her post had been handed to neighbours – who she did not know – to deliver.

She said: “It has been an absolute nightmare. My post has been given to two random people without my consent. I have three children who all have regular hospital appointments so I go to Holmfirth every day.

“It’s a struggle to park. I have to pay for parking and if there’s no post for me it’s a wasted journey. It’s taking time out of the day. I cannot plan things properly. It’s horrible.”

Other neighbours commented on Facebook, with one saying: “Our community is starting to feel that we are being punished when – apart from a small minority – we are law-abiding and decent people.”

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “Unfortunately, deliveries are still suspended to a number of addresses in the Copley Avenue area after one of our postmen was seriously attacked by a dog whilst delivering the mail.

“The safety and welfare of our staff is paramount and the suspension of delivery is always a last resort. We sincerely apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.

“Although we have been able to partially reinstate deliveries, we are still waiting for some dog owners in the area to take steps to make sure it is safe for our postmen and women to deliver.

“We are now working with local councillors as well as looking at a range of options to try and resolve this issue.”