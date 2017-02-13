Meltham woman tells how scammers tried to hack into her computer

A Meltham woman has warned internet users after determined scammers tried to hack into her computer.

Irene Foster, 57, of Heather Road, spoke out after the scammers who pretended to be from BT rang her on December 20 claiming their systems showed she had a problem with her computer/router.

She said, “I am a naturally suspicious person, so I wondered if it was a scam.

“When I contacted BT they said they would never call me because they wouldn’t be aware of any problems with my machine until I phoned them.

“I reported it to Action Fraud (the UK’s national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre).

“I didn’t hear anything more from the scammers until February 11 when they tried again. They said the computer would be broken if I didn’t fix it that day.”

Earlier this month the Examiner reported that Shepley Post Office sub-postmaster John Gledhill had prevented dozens of his customers from being conned by a scheme that asked them to send thousands of pounds abroad via postal order.

And Salendine Nook postmaster Mohammed Khan was hailed a hero after saving an elderly customer asked to send a £2,300 postal order to British Telecom - in China.