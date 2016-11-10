Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bus operator First West Yorkshire is offering free bus travel for serving troops, veterans and cadets on Remembrance Sunday.

Members of the armed forces will be able to travel on a First West Yorkshire service for free between 10am and 12 noon on Sunday (Nov 13) to enable them to travel to local remembrance services.

Members of the armed forces who are in uniform, or able to show an identification card, will be able to claim free travel. The offer is also open to members of the cadet forces in uniform and veterans who display valid identification, such as the MoD-issued Veteran’s Badge.

Company managing director Paul Matthews said: “As a supporter of our communities, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to attend local events on this important day.”

For more information visit www.firstgroup.com/westyorkshire