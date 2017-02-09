Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of Hands Off HRI are to front what could be the largest health service march since the 1930s.

The campaigners, who are fighting the closure of Huddersfield’s A&E, have helped organise the #ourNHS march.

The march, which will be attended by other NHS campaigns, takes place in London on March 4.

Campaigners will meet in Tavistock Square at 12noon before marching to Whitehall.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

The march, fronted by members of Hands Off HRI, could attract 100,000 campaigners making it the biggest NHS march since the 1940s.

The protest, organised by Health Campaigns Together, will demonstrate opposition to the Government’s controversial Sustainability and Transformation Plans (STPs) in which Kirklees’s NHS will be expected to save £208m.

Mike Forster, who helped organised the march, said: “We thought of a march because of the anticipated winter of crisis in the NHS.

“The impact of the STP is becoming clear. People are saying we need to do something about this and support for the demonstration has been massive.

“This could be the biggest post-war NHS demonstration.”

Coaches from Huddersfield depart from St George’s Square at 6.30am.

Tickets (£12.50 return) are available by calling 01484 511826 or by texting 07887 668740.