Two men aged 61 and 19 have been arrested after a man was hurt in a traffic collision in Paddock last night (Wednesday).

The incident happened at 2.10pm in Heaton Road - but the street was not closed until 6.30pm when eyewitnesses said scenes of crime officers arrived.

Today (Thursday) a police spokeswoman said officers were called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a silver VW at 2.10pm on Thursday.

She said the pedestrian, a 45-year-old man, was taken to hospital with what was believed to be minor injuries.

The two arrested men have been released today, she added.

Last night (Wednesday) an eyewitness told the Examiner there had been a fight after the collision.

But today police said there was “no evidence” to suggest there had been.

The man told the Examiner an Asian man was hit by a car which mounted the kerb onto the pavement at the junction with Heaton Gardens.

He said the driver of the car – also an Asian male – and the victim then began to fight.

He said: “I was watching telly when I heard a car engine rev.

“I looked out of the window and I saw a silver Volkswagen mount the kerb and hit a gentleman who was stood at the back of a white van.

“He hit the bonnet, hit the window and bounced off onto the floor.

“I went out to help the guy that was hit and noticed a bit of argy bargy between the car driver and the van driver.

“A few punches were thrown and there was swearing, but I couldn’t repeat it because it was in their own tongue, but it did seem quite heated.

“I tried to keep them apart as best I could.

“I took the keys so no one could move the cars that had been hit and phoned police and ambulance.“

Another resident living nearby said the victim had serious facial injuries.

Today police confirmed there had been a collision - but said there did not appear to have been a fight afterwards.

The spokeswoman said: “Initial stage enquiries have found no evidence to suggest a brawl / assault took place.

“Enquiries are ongoing while the circumstances are established.”

The closure of the road, a popular route into Paddock from Huddersfield town centre, caused some traffic problems in the local area.

The cordon was lifted at around 8.30pm.