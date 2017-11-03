Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Huddersfield has been questioned over a suspected shoot-to-kill attempt in Leeds.

The man is one of six arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following what police believe was a targeted shooting in the Beeston area of the city on Saturday last week. Two men from Dewsbury and Batley were also questioned.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot while sitting in a BMW on Back Maud Avenue, Beeston, on Saturday afternoon. A black VW Passat pulled up and a shotgun was fired.

He was not injured and drove away from the scene. Police believe the shooting is connected to an earlier one in the same area on Wednesday, October 11.

The three local men arrested, along with three others from Leeds, have all since been released although one was brought before Bradford County Court over a breach of a gang injunction and sentenced to 21 days in prison.

Det Chief Insp Jaz Khan, of West Yorkshire Police’s Firearms Prevent Team, said: “We are continuing our enquiries and have searched a number of properties and seized items following the arrests of these men.

“We still believe these shootings have been targeted attacked linked to an ongoing dispute. The fact that one of the men arrested has been imprisoned for breaching his gang injunction shows the value of these measures in helping us to tackle the issues surrounding these incidents.”

In December last year, police secured the city’s first ‘gangbo’ injunctions against seven men from Beeston who had been involved in a long-running feud that saw 94 offences between March 2014 and June 2016, with 87 of those occurring within roughly a square mile of Beeston.

The orders include a number of conditions that place strict limitations on the subjects and can see them arrested for any breaches.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting crime number 13170501767 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.