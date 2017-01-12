Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men who tried to rob an Elland bank armed with sledgehammers and a crowbar were filmed on people’s phones, police believe.

The robbery took place at 4.30pm on Wednesday at the Halifax branch on Southgate.

Three men entered the bank clad in fluorescent jackets brandishing the weapons. They threatened staff and caused damage before fleeing empty-handed in a black vehicle.

West Yorkshire Police say the terrifying incident was filmed by people on their phones, and are keen for any of those people to get in touch to help them in their investigation.

Det Chief Insp Chris Gibson, of Calderdale CID, said: “I would appeal for anyone who saw this to get in contact. It was at a busy time of the day and we believe members of the public filmed the incident on mobile phones. We are particularly appealing for those people to come forward.

“Thankfully incidents like this are rare in Calderdale and I understand that the incident will have caused concern in the community. We have increased patrols of uniformed officers in the area to offer reassurance.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage or information is urged to call Calderdale CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13170016586.

