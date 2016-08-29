Glass held on child's arm covered in purple rash (glass test for meningitis), close-up

If you’re off to university or college in autumn – get a meningitis vaccine.

That’s the message from Public Health England which is coordinating the vaccination against the deadly disease.

Meningitis can be prevalent in places with high concentrations of teenagers and young adults, including colleges, universities and halls of residence.

GPs will be writing to 17 and 18-year-olds and 19-year-old who missed last year’s vaccination.

Anyone under 25 and attending college or university is also advised to get vaccinated.

The ‘MenACWY’ vaccination programme was introduced last year following a large increase in infections caused by a highly aggressive strain of group W meningococcal bacteria.

The disease can develop suddenly and progress rapidly. Early symptoms include headache, vomiting, muscle pain, fever, and cold hands and feet.

Speak to your GP about getting vaccinated.