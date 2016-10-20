Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night Save Huddersfield A&E

Our message to health chiefs: Do the right thing and keep Huddersfield A&E open

Today is D-Day for the future of Huddersfield A&E — Right Care Right Time Right Place must not go ahead

Today is D-Day for the planned shake-up of health services in Huddersfield and Calderdale which – if given the go-ahead – will change the way frontline health care is delivered in this area forever.

The Examiner has fought this from the start and we’ve fully backed the #Hands
OffHRI campaign which has brought in many thousands of others who have grave reservations about the proposal.

It’s rare a campaign gets such universal support but this has been overwhelmingly backed by the people of Huddersfield.

Hands off HRI - 5 key moments
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

(In fact, we can’t think of a single reader who doesn’t think the plan is madness.)

There is simply insufficient information about how much it will cost, where the money will come from, how Huddersfield Royal Infirmary can be reduced from a 450-bed hospital to just 120 beds, how Calderdale Royal Hospital can possibly fill that need and how on earth that very constricted site in Halifax can cope with all the extra patients it would need to serve.

Dave Himelfield on Thursday's A&E decision
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

And that’s before we consider how a town the size of Huddersfield could cope without its own A&E.

In short, far too many questions and far too few answers means a far too uncertain future when the health of Huddersfield’s population is at stake.

This must not go ahead.

The future of Huddersfield A&E

will be decided in

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Legal threat could derail Huddersfield A&E closure plan says Hands Off HRI

Health bosses now under 'huge pressure' to pause plan - or face High Court challenge

Related Tags

In The News
Hands off Huddersfield A&E
Places
Halifax
Organisations
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
Calderdale Royal Hospital

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Lindley
    Timothy Heaton head-butted estranged wife after accusing her of sending texts to another man
  2. Hands off Huddersfield A&E
    Legal threat could derail Huddersfield A&E closure plan says Hands Off HRI
  3. Huddersfield
    WATCH: Take a look around the new-look Epicure Bar and Kitchen in Huddersfield
  4. West Yorkshire News
    What's being done about people drinking in St Peter's Gardens?
  5. Courts
    Mirfield dog-sitter stole friend's car while she was on holiday

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent