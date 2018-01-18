The video will start in 8 Cancel

Warnings for snow and ice in West Yorkshire have been extended to the end of the week.

Weather experts have issued another yellow alert for hazardous conditions in the region for tonight (Thurs) and tomorrow.

It comes after a week of snow, sleet and hail which has caused major traffic problems in Huddersfield and across the county .

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Icy stretches are expected to form on Thursday night lasting into Friday morning.

"There will probably be some ice on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths leading to some injuries from slips and falls.

"Travel delays on roads are likely, as are public transport cancellations.

“In a few places, mainly upland areas, vehicles may become stranded. There is a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected. A few rural communities may become cut off.

"In addition some roads and pavements will turn icy, increasing the chances of accidents or injuries.”

Meanwhile river levels are rising on the Calder, reaching the ‘floods possible’ range at Hebden Bridge, Brighouse and Mirfield; and on the River Holme at Queen’s Mill.