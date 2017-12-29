The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice across West Yorkshire.

The warning applies from 3pm today until midday tomorrow.

The Met Office office has warned that the increased prevalence of ice means that delays are likely on the roads and railways.

It has also warned that roads accidents and injuries sustained in slips and falls were more likely due to icy roads and pavements.

The office said: "Icy stretches are expected to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths over much of Scotland and northern England.

(Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are likely. Longer journey times and some road closures are possible with some bus and train services perhaps delayed."

​A spokesperson for The Weather Channel said: "An unsettled outlook is likely, with a series of areas of low pressure moving in from the Atlantic bringing periods of often heavy rain followed by sunny spells and showers.

"At times snow is possible in the north, primarily over the mountains although to mid levels at times too.

"It will be very windy on occasion with gales in southern and western areas, while there will also be a threat of flooding."