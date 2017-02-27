Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice in Huddersfield.

Ice is expected tonight, leading to difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements.

The severe warning, which rates the ice as likely but as “low impact,” also applies across the rest of Yorkshire and the Humber.

A spokesman for the national weather service said: “Showers will affect many parts of the UK during Monday, with some continuing overnight and into Tuesday morning, when temperatures will also fall below zero in some areas, bringing a risk of ice.

“The showers will fall as rain, sleet and hail at low levels, but as snow over hills, where several centimetres of snow may accumulate.”