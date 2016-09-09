A woman smashed a restaurant’s windows after the owner drove over her bag, a court heard.

Zoe Johnson was waiting for her methadone prescription when the incident happened at the Kabana restaurant near Huddersfield town centre.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to criminal damage when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The incident at the Trinity Street premises happened on June 4.

Owner Aurangzeb Khan went to park his car at the back of the Indian restaurant when he came across Johnson stood in his path after attending at an adjacent pharmacy.

Prosecutor Richard Blackburn told magistrates: “Words were exchanged and the defendant was racist towards him.

“He was put in fear and ran into his premises and whilst in there the defendant smashed two of his windows.”

Police were called and Johnson, of no fixed address, was arrested.

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said that her client and other members of the community went to the pharmacy to collect their methadone prescriptions and would stand at the back door.

She told magistrates: “He’s (Mr Khan) is not happy that these people who he calls ‘bag heads’ stand near to his restaurant.

“He doesn’t like the impression that this gives.”

Mrs Kidd added that Mr Khan ran over Johnson’s bag and she remonstrated with him over this during a further incident which led to her striking his windows in frustration.

Magistrates gave her a six-month conditional discharge but ordered her to pay £60 fine as well as £15 victim surcharge.