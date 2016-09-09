Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Methadone user Zoe Johnson smashed an Indian restaurant's windows in a row with its owner

The attack happened at the Kabana restaurant when Aurangzeb Khan drove over her bag

Kabana Restaurant, New Trinity Street.

A woman smashed a restaurant’s windows after the owner drove over her bag, a court heard.

Zoe Johnson was waiting for her methadone prescription when the incident happened at the Kabana restaurant near Huddersfield town centre.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to criminal damage when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The incident at the Trinity Street premises happened on June 4.

Owner Aurangzeb Khan went to park his car at the back of the Indian restaurant when he came across Johnson stood in his path after attending at an adjacent pharmacy.

Prosecutor Richard Blackburn told magistrates: “Words were exchanged and the defendant was racist towards him.

“He was put in fear and ran into his premises and whilst in there the defendant smashed two of his windows.”

Police were called and Johnson, of no fixed address, was arrested.

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said that her client and other members of the community went to the pharmacy to collect their methadone prescriptions and would stand at the back door.

She told magistrates: “He’s (Mr Khan) is not happy that these people who he calls ‘bag heads’ stand near to his restaurant.

“He doesn’t like the impression that this gives.”

Mrs Kidd added that Mr Khan ran over Johnson’s bag and she remonstrated with him over this during a further incident which led to her striking his windows in frustration.

Magistrates gave her a six-month conditional discharge but ordered her to pay £60 fine as well as £15 victim surcharge.

Today's top stories

HD One plans revealed Punishment doesn't work in this case Widow speaks out on disease Disappointment over Cummins plans
1 of 4

Recently Published

The house in the middle of the M62 - as seen by the Red Arrows!

A pilot took this picture from his plane as the fleet flew over Huddersfield

Previous Articles

Stefan Rychter pleads guilty to stealing from Boots

Boots The Chemist

He put £108 worth of cosmetics in a rucksack and started walking out of store

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Courts
Places
Huddersfield
Huddersfield town centre
Organisations
Kirklees Magistrates Court

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

An artist's impression of the HDOne scheme
  1. Facebook
    HD One: Here's what Huddersfield said about the first-look video
  2. Huddersfield
    Watch stunning video of what Huddersfield's new HD One development could look like
  3. Flockton
    Flockton is to get 87 new homes ... and a new working men's club
  4. Dewsbury
    Thug Aiden Chadburn threatened to burn ex-girlfriend’s home down during a terrifying attack on her
  5. Huddersfield town centre
    Man released on bail over alleged rape in Huddersfield town centre

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent