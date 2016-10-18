Metre-long sssss-SNAKE found in bus shelter in Taylor Hill

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Bus passengers got a bit of a ssss-shock this morning when they found a metre-long orange SNAKE on a bus stop bench.

Early morning commuters recoiled in horror as they came across the motionless creature laying across the metal bench seat.

No-one dare touch the snake and it appeared to be real – but probably dead.

The snake – possibly a corn snake, a breed from Central America – was found in a bus shelter in Taylor Hill Road at the junction with Fair Lea Road, Taylor Hill.

Barry Taylor and daughter Esmee, 17, were alerted to the snake by a neighbour who went to catch a bus just as it was coming light – and ended up screaming in fright.

Barry and Esmee, who is studying animal management at Kirklees College ’s Taylor Hill Centre, went to investigate.

Esmee Taylor with snake found in bus shelter at Taylor Hill, Huddersfield.

Barry said: “I left it to Esmee. They have snakes at college so she isn’t fazed by them. We didn’t touch it and it looks like it’s dead. It’s orange and about a metre long and it’s just laying on the bench in the shelter.

“Lots of passengers have come and gone and it’s still there.”

Examiner photographer Julian Hughes was also one of the first on the scene.

He said: “It’s looks like it was shedding its skin. I’m no expert but I think it’s real.”

Last month the Examiner reported on another metre-long orange snake spotted in Longwood.

The snake was captured by Susy Hellawell and collected by an expert from a Huddersfield pet store. It was later returned to its owner.

Pauline Crawshaw, manager at Pet Warehouse in Huddersfield, who took in the missing snake, said corn snakes were the easiest to keep and were more common than people realised.

“Hundreds of people have them,” she said. “They are easy to look after but they are notorious escape artists.

“Our weather is too cold for them and if they have been captive and fed on defrosted food they won’t be able to cope on their own in the wild.

“It would be like letting a tame bird out. They wouldn’t have a clue.”

Pauline said she thought the snake would be dead and added: “I don’t think the snake would have settled on a metal bench because it’s too cold.

“It looks to me like someone found it and left it there.”