A teenager bit her boyfriend when he refused to move out of her way, a court heard.

Mia-Lea Martin, 18, pleaded guilty to assault when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

She was charged after missing a course aimed at domestic violence offenders.

The incident happened at the couple’s home in Brooks Buildings in Marsh on August 2.

Martin said that she woke up in a bad mood and argued with her boyfriend Jon Paul Wimbleton.

They were stood by the front door and she bit him hard on the shoulder when she told him to move and he wouldn’t, prosecutor Jill Seddon said.

Another witness called police and Martin was arrested.

Police offered the teenager a caution on the condition that she attended a Choices course aimed at domestic violence perpetrators.

But Martin failed to attend and was summoned to attend court.

Marnat Ali, mitigating, said: “During the course of this verbal argument she asked him seven times to move away.

“He refused to do so, remaining in the doorway preventing Miss Martin from leaving.

“That’s why she adopted this course of action. She did ask again and again for her boyfriend to move.”

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered the art and design student to pay a £100 fine.

He said: “It does seem an extreme reaction, whatever the provocation, to bite somebody.

“You can’t behave in this way.

“Biting people is regarded as using a weapon. However, I’m dealing with this on the basis that you didn’t break the skin and it’s far less serious than it could have been.”

Martin also has to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.