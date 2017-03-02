Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a Chinese takeaway has been prosecuted after ignoring repeated warnings to clean up his mouse-infested premises.

Jade Garden, based in Huddersfield Road in Liversedge, repeatedly received a food hygiene rating of just one during 10 years of being run by Kwok Lee.

The business posed such a high risk to the health of public that Kirklees Council officers were forced to shut it down until improvements were made.

Lee claimed that there were no pests in the premises despite an inspector locating droppings within minutes of arriving.

And council prosecutor Hamza Soren said this was a “disaster waiting to happen” in terms of public safety.

Lee pleaded guilty to 12 counts of food hygiene breaches when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

After being served an improvement notice in November 2013, the premises received a food hygiene rating of one the following year.

Then when environmental health officials visited the takeaway in December 2015 “things had gone from bad to worse”, Mr Soren said.

He told magistrates: “There were unsatisfactory conditions.

“Cooked rice in a large bowl was kept at 13 degrees when it must be kept below eight degrees.

“Areas required cleaning and there was no handwash. Prepared food was also being defrosted close to the floor.”

Lee was interviewed under caution and “flippantly claimed” that no-one had been taken ill and claimed that conditions weren’t that bad, Mr Soren said.

Three months later inspectors visited again and, despite assurances from Lee, no improvements had been made.

This time evidence of a mouse infestation was discovered with droppings in the kitchen and behind the counter.

Mr Soren said: “A pest control company was instructed and confirmed that there was an active mouse infestation.

“A nest was in the meter box under he microwave in the kitchen.

“Food was supposed to be covered at the end of service but a packet of chips had been left open.

“This gave the officer no confidence that Mr Lee was taking the matter seriously and taking the urgent action required.”

Lee agreed to close the takeaway so that it could cleaned and pest proofed.

But despite getting rid of the mice, the premises had not improved by January this year and Lee, 52, was handed another hygiene improvement notice.

Mr Soren said: “This is a disaster waiting to happen and he’s very fortunate that nobody has become ill.

“The council has real concerns that he will never get his house in order despite repeated inspections and orders. “

Magistrates told Lee he’d shown “wilful blindness” of the risks involved and ordered him to pay a total of £2,782 in fines and prosecution costs.