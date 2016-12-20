Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who attacked a customer at a charity cafe told police: “He looked at me in disgust.”

Michael Folan punched Dean Groves as he sat enjoying tea at the Mission Cafe and then kicked him after he fell to the floor.

Folan, a well-known character to people in Huddersfield and the town’s court, pleaded guilty to the offence – his 18th conviction for assault.

District Judge Michael Fanning, sitting at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, told him that his record was “appalling” and the level of violence used by him was not justified.

The incident happened at the Methodist Mission’s Cafe in Lord Street on November 30.

Jill Seddon, prosecuting, told the court that Mr Groves was having a cup of tea with friends.

She said: “He was approached by a male he knows by the name of ‘Mick’ and he punched him once to the left hand side of his head.

“This knocked him to the floor and there the defendant kicked him.

“Mr Groves said he was still suffering from pain 45 minutes later.

“He said that he did not know why Mick hit him and members of staff dragged him out.”

The Mission provides support for hundreds of needy people in the town through its advice services and daily cafe.

Folan, 65, is himself a regular user of the charity.

He said he was drunk at the time and could only remember swinging the first punch at Mr Groves.

Folan, of Bradley Mills Lane, Bradley Mills, said: “Mr Groves calls me names, tormenting me.

“He looks at me in disgust, he looks down at me so I punched him in the face.”

The court heard that Folan was a well-known offender with his alcohol misuse contributing to his criminal behaviour.

In 2013 he was handed an Anti-Social Behaviour Order while last year he agreed to abide by an Acceptable Behaviour Contract.

However, in recent years he has largely managed to stay out of trouble due to support from various local agencies.

Judge Fanning said: “He’s got and appalling record and is very well-known locally.

“This is his 18th conviction of assault and I know that perhaps there was a degree of provocation but it doesn’t justify using violence.

“(However) looking at the rate of offending, it’s dropped pretty dramatically in the last two years.

“His recent behaviour has been described as exemplary and he’s now engaging with programmes at the Mission.”

Judge Fanning told Folan that sending him to prison would undo all of this progress but warned him that he must move away from violent behaviour.

He sentenced him to a six-month community order with 10 days of rehabilitative activities.

Folan was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 court charge.