Huddersfield Town are blitzing Kirklees schools to encourage the next generation of fans.

With Town riding high at the top of the Championship – and with crowds pushing the 20,000 mark – the club wants to cash in on the feel-good factor.

The club has produced special booklets for discounted tickets aimed at youngsters and their families.

Town first team players – including Chris Lowe, Christopher Schindler , Rajiv van La Parra, Michael Hefele and Kasey Palmer – have been making surprise visits to schools this week.

In total the club has sent out 25,000 booklets to 100 local schools.

The Schools Focus booklets give families discounted vouchers to attend any – or all – of the club’s remaining 2016-17 home games, starting with QPR on Saturday week.

Huddersfield Town player Michael Hefele giving School Game Passes to children at Ardron School, Linthwaite, Huddersfield.

The tickets, for the Fantastic Media Family Stand, cost £10 for adults and either £5 or £3 for under-18s.

Van La Parra went to Spring Grove School in Huddersfield and teammate Hefele went to Linthwaite Ardron School.

Town ambassador Andy Booth , who is leading the visits to schools, said: “I’ve really enjoyed the start of the season. I’ve been a proud fan seeing pretty much 20,000 fans inside the John Smith’s Stadium for each of the first three games.

“Now we’re looking to build on that through our Schools Focus scheme, which I’m delighted to confirm has been extended to every one of the home games this season.

“It’s really important that we ensure the children of the local area grow an affinity with Huddersfield Town and become our fans of the future.”