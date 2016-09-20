Login Register
Michael Simpson from Meltham stole £20,000 from a vulnerable neighbour

He avoids a jail term because his wife is ill

Leeds Crown Court
Leeds Crown Court

A man stole more than £20,000 from a vulnerable neighbour who considered him a friend, a court heard.

The victim was in his 60s and his health was deteriorating and grew to rely on Michael Simpson handling his affairs when they lived near each other in Meltham.

However, a solicitor became concerned about the situation in 2012 and after gaining power of attorney obtained the victim’s bank details and statements.

Kirsten Mercer, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court today he discovered money had been transferred into Simpson’s account which was not justified as running costs spent on the victim or his home.

Between 2010 to 2012 Simpson was found to have stolen £22,602 including money paid for his car insurance, petrol, internet purchases and train tickets.

By then Simpson and his wife had moved to Cornwall and when seen by police he admitted having possession of the man’s bank card and PIN number but said his neighbour knew about everything he had spent.

At that time he denied any dishonesty and said he had transferred money into his account to pay for utility bills, gardening and home improvements for his neighbour as well as purchases for him such as clothes, food and books from Amazon.

Leeds Combined Courts

The court heard the complainant, now 69, is in a care home.

Michael Collins, representing Simpson, said he had done all he could to make amends by repaying the £22,600 and pleading guilty.

His concern now was for his wife, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, and whose ill health meant she could not cope by herself.

Mr Collins said the couple lived remote from help and if Simpson was jailed she would be in difficulty.

Simpson, 59 of Treleash, Launceston, admitted theft and was sentenced to 21 months in prison suspended for two years.

Judge Christopher Batty said he was only taking such an exceptional course because of the unique circumstances of Simpson’s wife and her illness.

“What you did was disgraceful,” he said.

He added that as a friend of the victim Simpson had seen the deterioration in his health over the years.

The judge added: “The fact he was a friend simply increases the breach of trust your conduct amounts to. He is desperately upset by what you did and the fact he feels betrayed.

“You were clearly someone in financial difficulties and this was an opportunity of money which you could not pass up.”

